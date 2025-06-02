UP to highlight Buddhist heritage at Bangkok meet

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is set to highlight the state’s rich Buddhist legacy and multifaceted tourism potential at the upcoming Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart, in Bangkok, scheduled from August 26 to 28, 2025. The three-day international travel and tourism exhibition will serve as a global platform for showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual, cultural, ecological, and historical assets—especially its globally revered Buddhist circuit. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The state’s pavilion will feature prominent sites like Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Shravasti—destinations deeply associated with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. To enhance accessibility and engagement with Buddhist communities, all exhibits and signage will be displayed in English and local Southeast Asian languages.

In addition to Buddhist heritage, the pavilion will also promote other tourism themes including spiritual journeys, cultural festivals, architectural marvels, and eco-tourism destinations across the state. The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has also planned an aggressive outreach strategy in Bangkok, including roadshows, multimedia campaigns, and promotional videos.

As part of the campaign, 30-second tourism films and jingles will be aired on regional TV and radio channels, while promotional materials will be distributed at key locations across the host city. Outdoor branding and digital marketing will further amplify the presence of the Uttar Pradesh pavilion.

Officials said that this international exposure is expected to attract not only global tourists but also potential investors and stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality industries. The state government hopes to boost international arrivals, particularly from Buddhist-majority countries, and strengthen tourism-related infrastructure back home.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh underscored the significance of participating in international forums like PATA. “Thailand, with its strong Buddhist heritage, is an ideal destination to present Uttar Pradesh as the land where Buddhism was born. This initiative will help position the state as a spiritual and cultural tourism hub,” he said.