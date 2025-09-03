UP to improve service conditions, ensure quota for outsourced staff

LUCKNOW In a move to make outsourcing services more transparent, accountable and employee-friendly, the state government on Tuesday approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation Limited. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, where 15 proposals were cleared, including this major step to safeguard the interests of outsourced workers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a cabinet meeting for the all-round development of the state, at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. (@CMOfficeUP/X via PTI Photo)

Amid accusations that outsourcing agencies were not adhering to reservation, the setting up of the corporation, to work as a regulator to ensure quota, is likely to help the state government in countering the opposition’s campaign on the issue. Union minister of state for health and family welfare and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel welcomed the move.

About 3.70 lakh outsourced employees are performing different duties in Lucknow and various districts of the state. These employees will now be appointed for three years with salaries between ₹16,000 and ₹20,000 per month. The salaries will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the workers between the 1st and 5th of every month, along with EPF and ESI contributions, ensuring financial security.

Besides quota for SCs/STs and OBCs, reservation, as per rules, will also be given to the economically weaker sections, divyangjan, ex-servicemen and women. Women employees will be entitled to maternity leave while all workers will receive periodic training to enhance skills. Additionally, ₹15,000 will be provided as funeral assistance in case of death during service. In case of irregularities, services can be terminated immediately.

Those aware of the development said the corporation would ensure transparency in outsourcing and provide for setting a new model of employment and good governance. The corporation is being established under Section-8 of the Companies Act, 2013, and will function

as a non-profit public limited company. Under the proposed system, the outsourcing agencies will no longer be selected directly by the departments. Instead, the new corporation will empanel agencies through a fair and transparent process via the GeM portal.

UP minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna stated that the corporation was necessary because agencies had previously failed to provide workers with their full honorarium and often neglected mandatory EPF and ESI contributions. “This move will eliminate irregularities and guarantee every employee their rightful dues,” he said.

Principal secretary, secretariat administration department, Amit Ghosh said the corporation would work as a regulatory body for outsourcing agencies.

“Currently, there is no system for regulating outsourcing agencies. These agencies will be selected by the corporation through the GeM portal. The departments will inform the corporation about the required manpower and provision has been made for written test and interview for outsourced of personnel. No outsourced personnel will be taken against regular posts,” he said.

KEY FEATURES OF NEW SYSTEM

Quota for reserved categories

Transparent agency selection via GeM portal

₹16,000–20,000 monthly honorarium for employees

Services for 26 days per month, with a three-year term

Direct salary, EPF and ESI transfers to employees’ accounts

Written tests and interviews to ensure quality recruitment

Maternity leave and funeral assistance