UP to launches ration card drive for transgender community

The additional commissioner of the food and civil supplies department on Friday called for a statewide campaign to ensure that the benefits of the Food Security Act of 2013 reach all transgender persons in Uttar Pradesh. The department, in its order shared with all district supply officers, instructed them to swiftly issue ration cards to all eligible individuals. For representation only (Sourced)

This action was taken in response to the UP Transgender Welfare Board, operating under the Social Welfare Department, raising concerns regarding the community’s inclusion. In his statement, additional commissioner KP Singh said, “It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board has informed the government that most members of the transgender community are living without means of livelihood. Due to social and economic reasons, many do not have ration cards, making them unable to avail the benefits of food security and government schemes.”

Under the guidelines of the National Food Security Act of 2013, provisions have been made to issue ration cards to eligible members of the transgender community residing in both urban and rural areas.

In the order letter, KP Singh wrote, “Special campaigns should be run in every district, and ration cards should be issued to eligible transgender persons as soon as possible, so that food grains under food security schemes can be made available to them as per rules.”

Advisor to the Transgender Welfare Board, Devika Mangalmukhi, said, “It feels like a victory and an important moment in history. We have been rallying for social and economic inclusion for years; this ration card campaign feels like a step in the right direction. There is more work yet to do.”