UP to roll out its first-ever ‘fodder security policy’

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is ready with Uttar Pradesh’s first-ever ‘fodder security policy’ for livestock to ensure round-the-year availability of green and dry fodder for cattle, sheep, goats etc to increase milk productivity per animal.

The government, according the proposed policy accessed by the HT, seeks to spend more than ₹525 crore during the policy period (2022-2027) on giving incentives in terms of grants, awards etc to farmers, encouraging them to cultivate and produce more and more fodder for the livestock that has only 55.85% green and 78.89 dry fodder and 15.43% granules of their total food requirement.

The policy, that will be reviewed after 5 years and amended accordingly if required, is also being seen as a bid to remove difficulties that come in the way of making adequate fodder available to over 10 lakh abandoned cattle already put in over 5,000 cow protection centres.

Principal secretary, animal husbandry, Sudhir Garg, said that the government aimed to roll out the first-ever fodder security policy for the livestock in next 100 days. “The proposed policy will be put to the Cabinet soon for its approval,” he said refusing to divulge details till the policy was approved by the Cabinet.

According to the policy document, with 305.22 lakh MT annual milk production, UP remains the largest milk-producing state in the country but per animal milk production in the state is lower than what it is in some other states like Punjab and Haryana. “Lack of availability of adequate amount of green and dry fodder as well as granule is among the main reasons for low milk productivity in the state,” it says.

Increasing the fodder cultivation area to around 14 lakh hectare or 8.19% of the total cultivable agriculture area (by growing fodder crops on barren land, meadows and forest land), making high-quality seeds available to farmers and adopting modern means of farming is, according to the policy, the only way to produce fodder as per the requirement.

The policy also seeks to set up fodder banks, compressed fodder bloc and fodder baling units so that availability of fodder can be ensured in the affected regions in the event of a natural calamity apart from creating awareness among farmers for making value additions to the fodder to use it as a nutritious food for animals and thereby saving a large amount of fodder that goes waste every year.

Under the proposed policy, the government will make certified fodder seeds available to progressive farmers and fodder producer organisations at 75%-100% government grant to cultivate fodder crops such as hybrid Napier, Guinea grass, Anjan grass and Stylosanthes as well as fodder plants like sababul, sahajan, ber, pakar and gular etc .

Also, the government will give 100% grant or financial assistance to farmers who set up silage manufacturing plants at Kamdhenu units and cow shelters as pilot projects and will give as much grant for setting up fodder banks with the capacity of 2000 -3000 quintal on the animal husbandry department’s farmhouses and in veterinary hospitals.

The government will set up committees at different levels up to the level of village panchayat to run and monitor programmes with regard to production of fodder with each committee having clear-cut functions and duties.

“The successful implementation of the policy will not only increase milk production per animal and improve health of animals but will also enhance income of farmers and dairy owners in a big way,” an animal husbandry department official pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON