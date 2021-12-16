UP to table 2nd supplementary budget today; scheme for farmers likely

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The first supplementary budget for 2021-22 worth ₹7,301 crores was presented on August 18. Several incentives were a part of this budget such as clearing dues of farmers, making Uttar Pradesh’s youths digitally proficient among others.
The second supplementary budget is expected to be worth 30 crore.(PTI file photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh government will on Thursday table the second supplementary budget for 2021-22 and an interim budget for 2022-23, just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the budget, which will be presented by Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna, might bring in a scheme for farmers similar to the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

This is on expected lines as reported by Hindustan Times earlier. “Yes, the state government may come out with some announcements about farmers and others as it presents the second supplementary demands of grants for 2021-2022 and a vote on account for a part of 2022-23 in the state assembly,” a senior official told Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

The second supplementary budget is expected to be worth 30 crore and necessary funds will be provided for completion of the state government’s ambitious plans including big projects, according to Livehindustan.

The budget might also focus on providing several facilities to state government employees and their families including a cashless treatment facility, the Livehindustan report added.

This is not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh government is presenting the supplementary and interim budget in the last session of the state assembly. Before the 2017 elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) ruled state government presented both in the last session of the assembly.

