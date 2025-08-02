UP tourism min raps officials, calls for swift action on projects

Uttar Pradesh minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh on Friday came down heavily on officials responsible for slow-moving files. He directed officials concerned to enforce penalties on non-performing contractors, improve the tendering process and ensure on-site quality control in construction materials and amenities -- from tiles and benches to signage and sanitation. Uttar Pradesh minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh. (File Photo)

During a meeting at the Tourism Directorate in Gomti Nagar, the minister took stock of all the key tourism infrastructure sites across the state ranging from Chitrakoot’s Somnath Shiva Temple to Firozabad’s Yamuna riverfront and from Mathura’s Gokul Nagar Panchayat to the State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) in Gorakhpur.

For several locations, including the Buddha Vihara Vipassana Centre in Jhansi, local stakeholders expressed satisfaction, but the minister emphasised the need for consistent quality and swift completion across all districts.

A key highlight of the review was the focus on lesser-known destinations, with the need to promote eco-tourism and heritage tourism in non-metro zones. “Every district has a story; our job is to make it visible, accessible and tourist-ready,” the minister said.

The officials were directed to prioritise projects with high potential for attracting both domestic and international visitors while ensuring rural and semi-urban sites are not left behind.

Echoing the minister’s views, principal secretary (tourism and culture) Mukesh Kumar Meshram said, “Aesthetic and functional integrity of tourism infrastructure is non-negotiable. We must deliver a visitor experience that matches global benchmarks.”