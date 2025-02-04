Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. tourism minister unhappy as only 300 folk artists get slots in Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2025 10:11 PM IST

The minister also called for on-site inspections of ongoing projects to check quality. He warned that substandard work or materials would lead to strict action against the concerned agency and officials.

UP minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh has expressed displeasure over only 300 folk artists being given opportunities in the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj so far. He directed the additional director of the department to investigate the matter and ensure that more artists get a chance to perform.

U.P. tourism minister specified that artists who have participated in any government event within the last three months should not be selected. (Sourced)
U.P. tourism minister specified that artists who have participated in any government event within the last three months should not be selected. (Sourced)

Singh directed that all registered artists be given opportunities in cultural programs starting February 6, ensuring the inclusion of new performers. He also specified that artists who have participated in any government event within the last three months should not be selected.

Chairing a review meeting at Tourism Bhawan in Gomti Nagar on Tuesday, Singh pulled up officials for delays in issuing tenders for approved projects. He questioned the repeated cost escalations in detailed project reports (DPRs) by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad and the inclusion of a 5.5 crore central government project in the estimates. He ordered a probe and strict action against the responsible officer.

Singh directed officials to start construction work only after thoroughly reviewing DPRs and financial aspects. He stressed that land ownership must be verified, and no-objection certificates (NOCs) should be obtained to avoid disputes. No proposals should be made for disputed land, he added.

Unhappy with the slow pace of the tender process, Singh warned that accountability would be fixed for delays. He specifically instructed the Mirzapur district magistrate to resolve a pending land dispute at the earliest to kickstart construction.

The minister also called for on-site inspections of ongoing projects to check quality. He warned that substandard work or materials would lead to strict action against the concerned agency and officials. Additionally, he directed timely payments to contractors to prevent unnecessary delays in project execution.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On