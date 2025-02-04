U.P. tourism minister unhappy as only 300 folk artists get slots in Mahakumbh

UP minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh has expressed displeasure over only 300 folk artists being given opportunities in the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj so far. He directed the additional director of the department to investigate the matter and ensure that more artists get a chance to perform. U.P. tourism minister specified that artists who have participated in any government event within the last three months should not be selected. (Sourced)

Singh directed that all registered artists be given opportunities in cultural programs starting February 6, ensuring the inclusion of new performers. He also specified that artists who have participated in any government event within the last three months should not be selected.

Chairing a review meeting at Tourism Bhawan in Gomti Nagar on Tuesday, Singh pulled up officials for delays in issuing tenders for approved projects. He questioned the repeated cost escalations in detailed project reports (DPRs) by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad and the inclusion of a ₹5.5 crore central government project in the estimates. He ordered a probe and strict action against the responsible officer.

Singh directed officials to start construction work only after thoroughly reviewing DPRs and financial aspects. He stressed that land ownership must be verified, and no-objection certificates (NOCs) should be obtained to avoid disputes. No proposals should be made for disputed land, he added.

Unhappy with the slow pace of the tender process, Singh warned that accountability would be fixed for delays. He specifically instructed the Mirzapur district magistrate to resolve a pending land dispute at the earliest to kickstart construction.

The minister also called for on-site inspections of ongoing projects to check quality. He warned that substandard work or materials would lead to strict action against the concerned agency and officials. Additionally, he directed timely payments to contractors to prevent unnecessary delays in project execution.