UP transport department invites applications to set up vehicle scrapping centres

Applications for setting up vehicle scrapping centers have been invited from February 18, a senior transport official said
Vehicle scrapping centres: An applicant must have a minimum area of 1 to 3 acre for setting up a scrapping centre. (File photo)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: With the Centre introducing scrapping policy that seeks to destroy government and commercial vehicles older than 15 years and private vehicles older than 20 years, the Uttar Pradesh transport department has begun inviting applications for setting up vehicle scrapping centers in the state.

“We have started inviting applications for setting up vehicle scrapping centers from February 18. Any individual, firm, institution trust etc can apply for setting up a vehicle scrapping centre in the state,” a senior transport official said. A single-window clearance portal has also been set up for the purpose.

The vehicles that will be considered for scrapping include those whose registration cannot be renewed for any reason, are not fit and road-worthy, those destroyed due to fire, riots, accident or any natural calamity, besides vehicles seized and auctioned by the enforcement agencies.

According to a circular issued by principal secretary, transport, Rajesh Kumar Singh, an applicant must have a minimum area of 1 to 3 acre for setting up a scrapping centre that should also have access to the road.

Each such center needs to have one manager with bachelor in technology degree in automobile/ mechanical, electronic or chemical engineering, apart from one database administrator, two drivers, one land in-charge and one maintenance technician.

The circular based on the Centre’s guidelines also specifies tools that each scrapping centre needs to be equipped with.

