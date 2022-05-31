U.P. Vidhan Sabha: SP walks out over destruction of crops by stray cattle

The Samajwadi Party (SP) staged a walkout from the legislative assembly on Tuesday over the issue of destruction of crop by stray cattle and the alleged failure of the state government to give compensation to farmers under the agriculture insurance scheme.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad asked if the state government will give financial aid to the farmers for destruction of their crop by the stray cattle. “Will the destruction of crop by the stray cattle be included in the agriculture insurance scheme,” he further asked.

In his reply, minister Jaiveer Singh said, “The state government gives compensation to the farmers over destruction of crops due to natural calamities. The state government does not give compensation for the destruction of crops by the stray cattle.”

SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey said the reply by the state government was unsatisfactory. “The farmers are facing losses due to the destruction of crops by the stary cattle. The state government should give financial assistance to the farmers under the agriculture insurance scheme. The state government is not committed to the welfare of the farmers,” he said. Raising slogans against the state government, the SP MLAs later walked out of the legislative assembly.

Govt to order probe into laying of water pipes: Minister

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “The state government will order a probe into the laying of pipeline for the supply of water from water tanks to households by the Jal Nigam and panchayati raj departments under the piped drinking water scheme in various districts.

“If substandard pipes are found to have been laid under the scheme during the probe, action will be taken against the officers concerned. The company that had been given the contract to lay water pipes will be blacklisted,” he said.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey alleged, “Poor quality pipes have been laid under the scheme. At various spots, the pipes have been damaged and pumps are not working. The people are not getting piped drinking water at their homes.”

