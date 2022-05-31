U.P. Vidhan Sabha: SP walks out over destruction of crops by stray cattle
The Samajwadi Party (SP) staged a walkout from the legislative assembly on Tuesday over the issue of destruction of crop by stray cattle and the alleged failure of the state government to give compensation to farmers under the agriculture insurance scheme.
Raising the issue during the Question Hour, SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad asked if the state government will give financial aid to the farmers for destruction of their crop by the stray cattle. “Will the destruction of crop by the stray cattle be included in the agriculture insurance scheme,” he further asked.
In his reply, minister Jaiveer Singh said, “The state government gives compensation to the farmers over destruction of crops due to natural calamities. The state government does not give compensation for the destruction of crops by the stray cattle.”
SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey said the reply by the state government was unsatisfactory. “The farmers are facing losses due to the destruction of crops by the stary cattle. The state government should give financial assistance to the farmers under the agriculture insurance scheme. The state government is not committed to the welfare of the farmers,” he said. Raising slogans against the state government, the SP MLAs later walked out of the legislative assembly.
Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “The state government will order a probe into the laying of pipeline for the supply of water from water tanks to households by the Jal Nigam and panchayati raj departments under the piped drinking water scheme in various districts.
“If substandard pipes are found to have been laid under the scheme during the probe, action will be taken against the officers concerned. The company that had been given the contract to lay water pipes will be blacklisted,” he said.
Raising the issue during the Question Hour, SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey alleged, “Poor quality pipes have been laid under the scheme. At various spots, the pipes have been damaged and pumps are not working. The people are not getting piped drinking water at their homes.”
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
