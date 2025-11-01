UP witnessed wettest October since 2022

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the wettest October since 2022. The state received 131% surplus rain in October. During October 2025, the state received 65.2 mm of total cumulative rainfall, 131% higher than the long-term average of 28.2 mm. This is the highest in three years. In October 2022, the state experienced 145.3 mm rainfall which was 415% more than average, according to the data made available by Lucknow Met office on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Sonbhadra received the highest rainfall of 211.6 mm during this period, while Varanasi ranked second in the state with 210.3 mm. Districts like Chandauli received 700% more rain. The district received 177.5 mm rain against normal rainfall 22.2 mm. Varanasi recorded 643% surplus rain as the district received 210.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 28.3 mm. Hapur got 60.5 mm rain against normal 8.4 mm which is 620% surplus. Sonbhandra got 580%, Mirzapur 504% excess rain in October.

The state capital experienced 54 mm rain against normal 28.2 mm, 106% excess which is highest since 2022 when the district received 180 mm rainfall. During this period, the average monthly minimum temperature in the state was 1-2°C above normal, while the average maximum temperature was 1-3°C below normal.

On Friday, Jalaun received 96.5 mm rain, Chunar in Mirzapur 95 mm, Ayodhya 71 mm. Under the influence of the remnants of Cyclonic Storm Montha, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Gradual fall in night temp from weekend

There will be sharp reduction in rainfall as the impact of Cyclone Montha is set to weaken. The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease significantly from Saturday (November 1) and dry weather is expected from November 2. The state’s maximum temperature is expected to fluctuate, followed by a gradual increase of 4 to 6°C, and a gradual decrease of 3 to 5°C in the minimum temperature.

November weather

Nights in the state are expected to be relatively warm during November 2025. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to be normal to above normal in the Terai belt, and normal to below normal over the southern part of the state in November. The minimum temperature is likely to be above normal over the state.

Saturday forecast for Lucknow, UP

On Friday, day and night temperature in the state capital was 25.6 and 20.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The forecast for Saturday is a partly cloudy sky becoming mainly clear. The day and night temperature will be around 29 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Weather will remain mostly dry over West Uttar Pradesh and rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. Barabanki recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 17 degrees and Etawah at 18 degree Celsius.