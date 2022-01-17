UP woman officer given triple talaq on WhatsApp, case lodged

A woman officer of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj, has lodged a case against her husband accusing him of divorcing her through a WhatsApp message, police said. She also alleged that the man issued threats to her when she opposed.

Station house officer, Kareli police station, Anurag Sharma said a case had been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, on the basis of the complaint. Further investigation was being carried out in this connection, he added.

According to reports, a resident of Gaus Nagar area of Kareli, the woman is posted as review officer at UPPSC. In 2018, she was married to one Mohd Aslam of Ballia district. The woman later alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and registered an FIR with Kareli police station.

In her recent complaint on Sunday, she alleged that Aslam sent her a divorce on WhatsApp and claimed that he was now going out of the country. The woman called her husband and made protests but he issued threats instead.