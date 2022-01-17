Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP woman officer given triple talaq on WhatsApp, case lodged
lucknow news

UP woman officer given triple talaq on WhatsApp, case lodged

Station house officer, Kareli police station, Prayagraj, Anurag Sharma said a case had been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019
Station house officer, Kareli police station, Prayagraj, Anurag Sharma said a case had been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 (For Representation)
Station house officer, Kareli police station, Prayagraj, Anurag Sharma said a case had been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 (For Representation)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A woman officer of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj, has lodged a case against her husband accusing him of divorcing her through a WhatsApp message, police said. She also alleged that the man issued threats to her when she opposed.

Station house officer, Kareli police station, Anurag Sharma said a case had been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, on the basis of the complaint. Further investigation was being carried out in this connection, he added.

According to reports, a resident of Gaus Nagar area of Kareli, the woman is posted as review officer at UPPSC. In 2018, she was married to one Mohd Aslam of Ballia district. The woman later alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and registered an FIR with Kareli police station.

In her recent complaint on Sunday, she alleged that Aslam sent her a divorce on WhatsApp and claimed that he was now going out of the country. The woman called her husband and made protests but he issued threats instead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out