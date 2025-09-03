UP women’s panel chief inspects Dufferin, Queen Mary’s Hospitals

The chairperson of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, Babita Singh Chauhan, inspected Veerangana Avantibai Women’s Hospital (Dufferin) and Queen Mary Women’s Hospital in the state capital on Wednesday. The Queen Mary’s Hospital in Lucknow (Sourced)

Directions were given to open Jan Suvidha Kendra at Dufferin Hospital so that women can easily get maximum benefit of government schemes.

During the inspection at Dufferin Hospital, emergency OPD, labour room, kitchen, OT, SNC Ward, HDU and post operative ward were inspected. Along with this, Chauhan met the women and infants admitted in all the wards and the birth anniversary of newborn girls was also celebrated.

At Queen Mary Women’s Hospital, IVF centre, labour room, emergency, post operative room, ventilator unit, registration counter, OPD, kitchen and toilet were inspected and information about all the facilities being provided was obtained by talking to the women / patients present there.

Here, baby kits were distributed to 40 newborn girls. Chauhan expressed displeasure on seeing two patients on one bed in the delivery ward. In this regard, it was informed that a proposal for 200 beds has been sent to the government.