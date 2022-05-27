Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP Budget 2022-23: Major facelift of Allahabad HC, Lucknow bench on cards

The government has proposed ₹705 crore for the construction work in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench
ALlahabad High Court campus. (HT File)
Published on May 27, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In the Finance Bill 2022-23, the state government has addressed the requirements of the legal fraternity with emphasis on subordinate judiciary.

Taking a step in this direction, the government has proposed 705 crore for the construction work in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench.

The government has also proposed 100 crore in budget for its upcoming project, the UP National Law University in Prayagraj.

Addressing the long pending demand, the government has proposed 600 crore for construction of residential and non- residential buildings of subordinate courts.

A proposal of 50 crore has been made for CCTV cameras and other security equipment in subordinate courts also as part of the plan to strengthen security in district courts.

Lawyers registered with the UP Lawyers Welfare Fund and who have completed 30 years of registration will now get 5 lakh from the Fund. Till date, lawyers were getting 1.5 lakh from his fund.

In the budget, government has proposed to transfer 90 crore to the Trustee Committee for Lawyers Welfare Fund.

Chambers for lawyers have been set up in district courts across the state for convenience of advocates.

Moreover, in the budget, the state government has proposed 20 crore for construction of lawyers’ chambers and development of other infrastructure facilities in districts courts.

