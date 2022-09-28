UPEIDA board gives nod to online bidding process for defence testing infrastructure scheme

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Board on Wednesday gave its approval to float the bidding process online for the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) (UAS, Mechanical & Material and Communication Testing Facility) under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

The decision was taken at the 78th board meeting of UPEIDA chaired by chief executive officer (CEO) and infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Arvind Kumar.

Under this scheme, the central government will give ₹400 crore grant for providing testing facilities to all the investors of MSME sector to establish defence testing infrastructure hub in three areas of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and five areas of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.

Kumar informed the board of directors that the process of construction of the Ganga Expressway is progressing rapidly. The environmental clearance was given by the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change on July 13. For the appointment of independent engineer to supervise the construction of Ganga Expressway, the process of contract is underway. The work of site lab, office and site clearance is being done by the developers and 68% work of clearing and grubbing has been completed, he said.

Approval was obtained from the board of directors for the notification for land in all six nodes of the U.P. Defence Industrial Corridor project in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Jhansi as an industrial development zone.

Against 1,650-hectare total land for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, about 1,598 hectares of land have been purchased or acquired. A total of 92 MoUs with various domestic and foreign companies have been signed by UPEIDA.

The board also gave its approval to bid documents prepared by the consultant ITL selected for the Bundelkhand Expressway for installation of advanced traffic management system (ATMS) as well as works like toll collection and maintenance of toll plazas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON