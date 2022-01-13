Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP elections: In SP’s list of 29 candidates from western UP, 19 are from ally RLD’s party
UP elections: In SP’s list of 29 candidates from western UP, 19 are from ally RLD’s party

UP elections: The Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP have been constant companions since the 2017 UP assembly elections and have contested all the assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls together since then.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance have announced a list of 29 candidates for the forthcoming UP Assembly elections. The 29 constituencies for which the SP-RLD announced candidates are all western UP seats going to polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14.

The RLD will contest 19 of the 29 seats while the SP has fielded candidates on 10.

The RLD will contest Shamli, Purkazi, Khatauli, Nehtor, Baghpat, Loni, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Bulandshahr, Syana, Khair, Sadabad, Chata, Govardhan, Baldev, Agra Dehat, Fatehpur Sikri, and Khairagarh.

The SP, on the other hand, will field candidates in Kairana, Charthawal, Kithore, Meerut, Sahibabad, Dhalauna, Kol, Aligarh, Agra Cantt, and Bah.

The RLD and the SP have been constant companions since the 2017 UP assembly elections and contested all the assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls together since then.

