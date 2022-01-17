Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPCL takes U-turn on Lalitpur thermal plant’s capital cost

The power corporation is buying electricity from the Lalitpur plant at a high tariff because of very high capital cost, says UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma
Published on Jan 17, 2022 10:59 PM IST
LUCKNOW Taking a U-turn, the UP Power Corporation (UPPCL) on Monday told the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) that the capital cost of Bajaj’s thermal plant set up in Lalitpur under an MoU (with power corpn) during the previous government in 2015 was only 10,890 crore and not 18,575 crore as projected by the company, people aware of the issue said.

The corporation made this admission during the virtual hearing of the case by the commission and urged it to cut the capital cost under different heads by 4,642 crore because the cost, as claimed by the company, was 5.50 crore per mw, which the corporation’s lawyer argued was too high.

“The capital cost of the 1980 mw Lalitpur plan should not be allowed to be more than 10,890 crore,” he demanded. The commission asked the petitioners to submit their objections by January 25 and asked Bajaj Group to submit their response to the same.

“The same UPPCL, which today admitted the plant’s capital cost to be inflated once used to justify the cost and defend the developer when the UPERC would hear our petition,” said UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma who participated in the hearing as a petitioner.

“The UPPCL is buying power from the Lalitpur plant at high tariff because of very high capital cost,” said Verma.

