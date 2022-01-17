Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPPCL takes U-turn on Lalitpur thermal plant’s capital cost
lucknow news

UPPCL takes U-turn on Lalitpur thermal plant’s capital cost

The power corporation is buying electricity from the Lalitpur plant at a high tariff because of very high capital cost, says UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma
, The UPPCL told the UPERC that the capital cost of Bajaj’s thermal plant in Lalitpur during the previous government in 2015 was only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,890 crore and not <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,575 crore. (Pic for representation)
, The UPPCL told the UPERC that the capital cost of Bajaj’s thermal plant in Lalitpur during the previous government in 2015 was only 10,890 crore and not 18,575 crore. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Taking a U-turn, the UP Power Corporation (UPPCL) on Monday told the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) that the capital cost of Bajaj’s thermal plant set up in Lalitpur under an MoU (with power corpn) during the previous government in 2015 was only 10,890 crore and not 18,575 crore as projected by the company, people aware of the issue said.

The corporation made this admission during the virtual hearing of the case by the commission and urged it to cut the capital cost under different heads by 4,642 crore because the cost, as claimed by the company, was 5.50 crore per mw, which the corporation’s lawyer argued was too high.

“The capital cost of the 1980 mw Lalitpur plan should not be allowed to be more than 10,890 crore,” he demanded. The commission asked the petitioners to submit their objections by January 25 and asked Bajaj Group to submit their response to the same.

“The same UPPCL, which today admitted the plant’s capital cost to be inflated once used to justify the cost and defend the developer when the UPERC would hear our petition,” said UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma who participated in the hearing as a petitioner.

“The UPPCL is buying power from the Lalitpur plant at high tariff because of very high capital cost,” said Verma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out