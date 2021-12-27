Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP polls: BSP leader targets BJP, asks people not to fear bulldozers
lucknow news

UP polls: BSP leader targets BJP, asks people not to fear bulldozers

The BSP government had worked for the development of the state and welfare of the people without discrimination, says Satish Chandra Mishra at party rally in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh
BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Ahead of the UP polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Monday called upon people not to be affected by what he called the threat of bulldozers and encounters being given by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. In the UP polls, people will remove the BJP government from power in the state, he said at a public meeting in Gonda.

The BSP will form government after the 2022 assembly elections on the basis of its social engineering formula as the party had done in the 2007 assembly elections, he said. The BSP government had worked for the development of the state and welfare of the people without discrimination, he added.

He accused the BJP of pursuing anti-people policies. The BSP leader referred to increase in prices of essential commodities, the alleged harassment of farmers, leak of question papers of tests conducted for recruitment for government posts and purported exploitation of traders.

Meanwhile, Loktantrik Yuva Shakti Party president Vibham Shukla said the party will demand abolition of reservation in government jobs and contest the coming assembly election on the plank of free education, free treatment, cheap electricity, empowerment of women and improvement of the farmers’ condition. The party will organise a public meeting in Agra on December 28, he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP