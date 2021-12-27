UP polls: BSP leader targets BJP, asks people not to fear bulldozers

Ahead of the UP polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Monday called upon people not to be affected by what he called the threat of bulldozers and encounters being given by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. In the UP polls, people will remove the BJP government from power in the state, he said at a public meeting in Gonda.

The BSP will form government after the 2022 assembly elections on the basis of its social engineering formula as the party had done in the 2007 assembly elections, he said. The BSP government had worked for the development of the state and welfare of the people without discrimination, he added.

He accused the BJP of pursuing anti-people policies. The BSP leader referred to increase in prices of essential commodities, the alleged harassment of farmers, leak of question papers of tests conducted for recruitment for government posts and purported exploitation of traders.

Meanwhile, Loktantrik Yuva Shakti Party president Vibham Shukla said the party will demand abolition of reservation in government jobs and contest the coming assembly election on the plank of free education, free treatment, cheap electricity, empowerment of women and improvement of the farmers’ condition. The party will organise a public meeting in Agra on December 28, he said.