UP polls: Happy at being replaced by deputy CM, says BJP’s Sirathu MLA

Sheetla Prasad Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sirathu in Kaushambi district, welcomed the announcement of him being replaced by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for the seat in the UP polls.

“Keshavji was elected from the seat in 2012 and in the 2017 UP polls, he had introduced me from this seat. So, in a way, it’s like returning his seat to him. He is a big leader and his being fielded from the seat is a happy occasion for all of us,” the BJP MLA from Sirathu said.

“The organisation has fielded both chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM with a specific purpose and both will win their seats with a handsome margin,” the Sirathu MLA said in the context of the UP polls.

The Sirathu assembly constituency is dominated by Dalits and OBCs. It will witness voting in the fifth phase of the UP polls on February 27. Two years after his win in 2012, Keshav Prasad Maurya was elected to the Lok Sabha from Phulpur. After he became deputy chief minister in 2017, he vacated his Lok Sabha seat and became a member of the state legislative council (Vidhan Parishad).

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.