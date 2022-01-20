UP polls: Lawyer in Nirbhaya and Hathras cases joins BSP

Ahead of the UP polls, Seema Kushwaha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer who fought for justice for the victims in the 2012 Nirbhaya and the 2020 Hathras gang-rape and murder cases, joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lucknow on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was present on the occasion. Later, Seema Kushwaha met BSP chief Mayawati at her residence in the state capital.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Seema Kushwaha said she is joining the BSP as she is inspired by the ideals and policies of great Dalit personalities as well as Mayawati.

She said she will continue to fight for the justice for the weaker sections of the society.

“The BSP chief has been fighting for the rights of the Dalits, the deprived and the backward classes. During her four terms as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, she had worked for the development of the state and the welfare of the weaker sections,” Seema Kushwaha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When Mayawati was in power, law and order in Uttar Pradesh was good. The life and property of the common people was protected in the state. During her tenure, the state witnessed reduction in crime. We will work to make Mayawati the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the fifth term to ensure that rule of law is restored in UP and girls and women feel safe,” Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha is also the founder of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust and has launched a campaign to ensure justice for the victims of rape.

The Nirbhaya rape case had shaken the country in 2012 when a 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was brutally gang-raped and assaulted by six men on a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012 and was thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries at a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012. It took over seven years to deliver justice to the victim. The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged to death in Delhi’s Tihar jail on March 20, 2020, after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts’ lawyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}