UP polls: Samajwadi Party grapples with problem of plenty ahead of ticket distribution

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had declared his intent to form alliances with smaller parties, instead of the major players, over 14 months before the scheduled for the UP (Uttar Pradesh) polls was announced. He had made the announcement at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district the day before Diwali in November 2020.

“No alliance with any big parties. The experience with the big parties on both occasions was bitter (The SP had tied up with the Congress in the 2017 assembly polls and the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections without much success). Only small, regional parties. And anyone and everyone from other parties is welcome to join the SP,” he had said.

The influx had begun a few months before with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) former minister Ghura Ram in July 2020. Since then, inductions from all the major political parties into the Samajwadi Party have increased for the UP polls.

Commenting on the trend, Akhilesh had said about three months ago: “The Samajwadi Party never had such a beeline (of leaders from other parties) in its entire history and more are waiting to join it.”

This trend lies at the root of the party’s problem of plenty when it comes to the number of ticket aspirants and probable candidates for the 2022 UP polls.

In October 2020, as advance preparations for the polls, the Samajwadi Party formally announced an application process, asking ticket seekers to send in their applications. Despite the already overwhelming response to the process, the deadline of January 26, 2021 was extended till August 2021. The SP has received nearly 7000 applications for tickets for the 2022 polls.

Yet, till Wednesday (January 12) morning, the SP had not declared even a single list despite the election dates having already been announced on January 8.

Never before in its history has the SP delayed the process to this extent.

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress always begin declaring their candidates after the poll announcement, the SP has never done so in the past.

The Samajwadi Party had declared its first list of candidates for the 2012 UP assembly polls as early as March 2011 and for the 2017 elections in April 2016. Of course, the party kept on modifying the lists. This tradition was in sync with the party’s then national president Mulayam Singh Yadav’s strategy to give the candidates a headstart in their constituencies.

“Never before did the SP have such support of people and parties across the regions of UP. People are so anti-BJP and know that the SP is going to displace the BJP. The candidates’ selection process is on. It’s only a matter of time that the lists would start coming,” said Samajwadi Party national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

The SP’s problem of plenty of ticket seekers has two elements — one related to the alliances and the other has emerged due to individual leaders (MLAs, ex-MLAs, former legislators, ministers) who have joined from the other parties.

The Samajwadi Party has allied with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), the Mahan Dal, the Janwadi Party (Socialist), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP chief on Wednesday held a three-hour meeting with the heads of these parties. This was the SP’s first joint meeting with all the alliance partners.

After the meeting, Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya said: “It was a very harmonious meeting. We also had a wonderful breakfast together and strategised. The seats (of the SP and alliance partners) for the first and the second phases of the polls will be announced in a day or two.”

The SP, according to the alliance talks, is likely to keep 350 of the total 403 seats with itself and distribute the remaining 53 seats among the alliance partners in the east, west, Rohilkhand, and Ccntral UP. The SP will keep all the 19 Bundelkhand seats to itself.

“About 36 seats will be given to the RLD, about 10 to the SBSP, nearly six to the PSP-L and the rest will be distributed among the other partners,” said a senior party leader privy to the developments over the alliances.

Hours after the meeting, the Samajwadi Party (SP) named Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader KK Sharma as first candidate for the UP assembly elections.

“NCP leader KK Sharma will contest Bulandshahr’s Anupshahr constituency (number 67) as the joint candidate of SP-NCP,” the SP said.

The RLD and the PSP-L are looking for more seats. The RLD, people aware of the matter, said also wants two seats in eastern UP, though it is basically a western UP party.

So far, 10 BSP and four BJP MLAs have joined the SP ahead of the polls. Five more BJP MLAs, including Swami Prasad Maurya who quit the Yogi cabinet on Tuesday (January 11), are all set to join Akhilesh’s party. The SP is likely to field most of these turncoats. There are a large number of former MLAs, ex-MPs, former ministers and ex-senior office bearers from other parties who have joined the SP in the last two years.

This heavy influx of leaders from the other parties and alliance partnerships would deprive many of the SP’s original leaders the opportunity to contest the polls on nearly 80 seats. This has triggered a bit of dissatisfaction among the SP cadres and also those leaders who have recently entered the party as not all the new entrants will get the ticket.

When Akhilesh had invited applications from the aspirants for the polls, he had put a rider that no application will be accepted for the 47 seats that the SP had won in 2017 as the party is likely to take a call on these seats separately. This way, the SP has prevented any heartburn among the sitting MLAs of the party.

On alliances, the SP also has made a deal on some seats with the alliance partners to field SP candidates.

As for the turncoats, only those will be given tickets who have their own support base (Dalit, Muslim, backwards etc) to add to the SP’s strength, said a senior SP leader.

So, what about the ticket seekers from among the SP’s homegrown leaders and those who joined it from other parties?

“Akhilesh has not promised tickets to all while they joined the party. However, Akhileshji has been always saying that “sabko samman milega (all will get respect). So as you know, the UP assembly seats are not the only option for such deserving aspirants (who would not get the ticket) and the turncoats. The party has told them they will be accommodated in other ways — Rajya Sabha membership, UP Legislative Council membership, chairmanship of various boards of the UP government (minister rank positions), senior party positions and tickets for the next Lok Sabha polls ,” said a senior SP functionary.

Prof SK Dwivedi, a political analyst and former head of the department of political sciences, Lucknow University, said, “So far as I have observed, Akhilesh Yadav had been behaving in a mature manner. Unlike other parties, the SP, so far, has not shown any major panic. At least, it has not surfaced yet. Disgruntlement will be there as any alliance partner would want more and more share while all aspirants would like to contest. These are not new problems for any political party that is resurgent. Let’s see how things unfold. The battle certainly has revved up and the UP elections will not be one-sided this time unlike 2017.” However, even as the UP poll scene appears to have become electrified now, an SP MLA from Sirsaganj (Firozabad) Hariom Singh Yadav joined the BJP. Soon after, the SP expelled him for six years from the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON