UP polls: SP-RLD alliance announces second list of seven candidates

The alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday announced its second list of seven candidates for the upcoming UP assembly elections. All these seven seats have been given to Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD.

With this, the RLD has so far got to contest 26 seats while the SP will field its candidates from 10 seats. The alliance had announced its first list of 29 candidates on Thursday (January 13). Sources in the SP said although most of the seats of the RLD’s share had been given to it, a few more might go their way.

The alliance has given a lion’s share of seats to Muslim and Jat candidates. Of the 36 seats, the alliance has fielded Muslims on 10 seats and Jats on seven. The alliance also gave tickets to a total of five Brahmins—two of the SP and three of the RLD. All the 36 candidates declared by the alliance so far would in the fray in the first three phases of UP assembly polls beginning from the western UP region on February 10.

In the second list, the alliance has fielded Ashraf Ali from Thana Bhawan in Shamli, Rajpal Baliyan from Budhana and Chandan Chauhan from Meerapur seat, both in Muzaffarnagar district. Surendra Kumar Munni has been fielded from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district and Kiran Pal Singh from Shikarpur in Bulandshahr. Pramod Gaur will be in the fray from Barauli and Birpal Singh Diwakar from Iglas, both in Aligarh district.

“We have taken care of all castes and communities. The party president has taken care of Brahmins also. Brahmin inclination towards RLD is a new thing in the party that had Jat dominated orientation. So, the lists have Muslims, Jats, Brahmin, backwards and Dalits,” said RLD national spokesperson Anupam Mishra.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The SP has fielded Muslim candidates from Kairana, Kithore, Meerut City, Dhaulana, Kol and Aligarh seats while the RLD has filed Muslims from Bulandshahr, Syana, Baghpat and Thana Bhawan seats. While the SP has fielded a Jat candidate from Charthawal seat, RLD has fielded Jats from six seats namely Sadabad, Govardhan, Fatehpur Sikri, Shamli, Budhana and Shikarpur. So far as Brahmin are concerned, the SP has fielded two from Sahibabad and Bah seats while the RLD has fielded Muslims from Modinagar, Muradnagar and Barauli.