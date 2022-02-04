Uproar over sedition case against SP-RLD candidate in Bijnor

MEERUT A case under different sections of the IPC, including sedition, registered against SP-RLD candidate in Bijnor Sadar constituency, Neeraj Choudhary,has created an uproar among people.

The case was registered against Choudhary and 25 other people on Thursday on the basis of a viral video in which slogan of “Pakistan Zindabad’ was purportedly raised during a meeting on Wednesday night, said Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh. “We are examining the video and any action would be initiated only after verifying the charges,” he said.

The Kotwali police of Bijnor registered the case under sections 124 (a), 153(a), 295(a), 171(h), 290, 188/2, 69/270 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Pandemic Act.

A Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) delegation led by its district president (Bijnor) Kuldeep Singh threatened to launch a protest, if the case was not withdrawn and action not initiated against those spreading hatred in the society through fake videos. Singh accused the district administration of working at the behest of the ruling BJP and lodging a fake case of sedition against the alliance candidate.

Speaking to HT over phone, Neeraj Choudhary said he had participated in a meeting organised by nagar palika councillor, Aqib Ansari, on Wednesday night. According to him, supporters raised slogans like “Neeraj Choudhary, Jayant Choudhary and Aqib bhai zindabad.”

He said workers of BJP’s IT cell circulated the video with a caption “Pakistan zindabad slogans raised in alliance candidate’s meeting.” “It was ‘Aqib Bhai zindabad’, which was projected as ‘Pakistan zindabad’ and the police registered a case under various charges, including sedition, without verifying the slogans in the video.”

Choudhary said his rivals hatched a conspiracy to sabotage his election campaign by seeking police help. “I have lodged a complaint with the election commission observers in the district and sought action against those involved in spreading such fake videos,” he said. Chaudhry said he would go up to the Supreme Court to seek justice and expose those involved in hatching the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Aqib Ansari also submitted an application with the police stating that no objectionable slogans were raised during the meeting. “I have demanded a fair investigation into the case and action against those involved in circulating the fake video,” he said.

In a tweet, RLD chief Jayant Choudhary advised supporters to be cautious. “It is an election of ‘Bhaichara versus BJP’. Aqib bhai zindabad is being made ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in New India,” he stated.

The BJP has fielded Suchi Choudhary against Ruchiveera of the BSP and Neeraj Choudhary in the Bijnor Sadar constituency, where voters will elect their representative on February 14.