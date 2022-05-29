UPRTOU should pay attention to technical education: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the regional office building of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) in the corporate park in Gorakhpur on Sunday. He also planted saplings of “Parijat”, “Kalpavriksha” and “Maulshree” on the university campus.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon (1882-1962) in a programme organised in Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium, the CM said, “UP Rajarishi Tandon Open University has been named after Rajarishi Purushottam Das Tandon who dedicated his life to the freedom movement. A great freedom fighter, senior politician and Hindi litterateur, Tandon remained devoted to social service and education after independence.”

“The National Education Policy-2020 has been adopted under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the new education policy, students can obtain two degrees simultaneously. With the implementation of the new education policy, the importance of the courses offered by the open university has increased. In the last two years, the country as well as foreign nations accepted the importance of open universities,” Yogi said.

“The education system has been badly affected during the Covid pandemic. The ‘Digital India’ policy envisioned by the PM in 2014 proved effective in the online education during the pandemic. The fund released by the government under various schemes reaches the bank accounts of people through direct benefit transfer scheme. The deprived community is getting benefit of the scheme. People are experiencing a new revolution under ‘Digital India’,” he said.

“The Skill India Mission launched by PM Modi is assisting the youth in making themselves self-reliant. Open universities can play an important role in Skill India Mission. The Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University should pay attention to technical education. The 1,200 study centres of the open university can be combined with the Prayagraj University to organise classes simultaneously,” Yogi said.

“The state government is committed to supporting the open university that can play important role in the achievement of state government’s plan of ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’,” he added.