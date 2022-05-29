UPRTOU should pay attention to technical education: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the regional office building of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) in the corporate park in Gorakhpur on Sunday. He also planted saplings of “Parijat”, “Kalpavriksha” and “Maulshree” on the university campus.
Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon (1882-1962) in a programme organised in Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium, the CM said, “UP Rajarishi Tandon Open University has been named after Rajarishi Purushottam Das Tandon who dedicated his life to the freedom movement. A great freedom fighter, senior politician and Hindi litterateur, Tandon remained devoted to social service and education after independence.”
“The National Education Policy-2020 has been adopted under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the new education policy, students can obtain two degrees simultaneously. With the implementation of the new education policy, the importance of the courses offered by the open university has increased. In the last two years, the country as well as foreign nations accepted the importance of open universities,” Yogi said.
“The education system has been badly affected during the Covid pandemic. The ‘Digital India’ policy envisioned by the PM in 2014 proved effective in the online education during the pandemic. The fund released by the government under various schemes reaches the bank accounts of people through direct benefit transfer scheme. The deprived community is getting benefit of the scheme. People are experiencing a new revolution under ‘Digital India’,” he said.
“The Skill India Mission launched by PM Modi is assisting the youth in making themselves self-reliant. Open universities can play an important role in Skill India Mission. The Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University should pay attention to technical education. The 1,200 study centres of the open university can be combined with the Prayagraj University to organise classes simultaneously,” Yogi said.
“The state government is committed to supporting the open university that can play important role in the achievement of state government’s plan of ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’,” he added.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
-
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
-
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics