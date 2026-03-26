UP’s 2-tier mechanism to fast-track gas distribution, expand PNG network

The UP government has set up a two-tier monitoring mechanism at the state and district levels to fast-track the rollout of city gas distribution (CGD) networks and expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections across urban areas. Principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Ranveer Prasad issued a detailed order in this regard here on Tuesday. (For representation only)

Principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Ranveer Prasad issued a detailed order in this regard here on Tuesday.

The move, though administrative in nature, comes amid emerging concerns over potential stress in LPG supplies, with policymakers increasingly pushing PNG as a more stable and long-term alternative, people in the know of things said.

The decision follows a recent directive from the Centre asking states to establish a robust monitoring and operational framework for CGD implementation.

A high-powered state-level committee headed by the chief secretary will take policy decisions, review progress of CGD works across districts and resolve inter-departmental bottlenecks, including delays in approvals and no-objection certificates required for laying underground pipelines.

The panel will also determine targets for domestic and commercial PNG connections and deal with issues related to taxation, land rates and usage of land for pipeline infrastructure, besides coordinating with central and state agencies to accelerate implementation.

The committee comprises senior officials from departments such as urban development, housing, public works, irrigation, transport, forest and climate change, revenue and food and civil supplies, which will act as the nodal department. It also includes representatives from Invest UP, the directorate of local bodies, the state-level coordinator of the oil industry and authorised CGD companies, underscoring the multi-stakeholder nature of the exercise.

At the district level, committees headed by district magistrates will be responsible for resolving on-ground challenges faced by CGD entities, monitoring departmental clearances and ensuring timely execution. Members include police, municipal and development authority officials, power utilities, transport authorities and district panchayat representatives, along with gas company officials. Unresolved issues will be escalated to the state-level committee with recommendations.

The order mandates a structured review mechanism, with district committees required to meet at least once every month and the state-level committee at least once every three months, ensuring continuous monitoring and quicker resolution of bottlenecks.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at overcoming delays caused by multiple approvals and coordination gaps, particularly in urban areas where pipeline laying involves road cutting, utility shifting and local body permissions. “The government expects the new framework to accelerate PNG rollout, improve ease of doing business for CGD operators and expand access to cleaner fuel across the state,” said a senior official from the food and civil supplies department.