UP’s 23 new Covid-19 deaths include 5 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 23 deaths, including five in Lucknow, and 5,316 new Covid-19 cases while 5,541 patients recovered on Thursday taking the number of active cases in the state to 41,471.

Additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement, said, “The total number of Covid-19 samples tested crossed the 10-crore mark and till now 10,00,47,612 tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,95,307 in the past 24 hours.”

According to the state health department, Lucknow reported a maximum five deaths, Meerut, Pilibhit, Chandauli, reported two deaths each while Gautam Buddh Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Barabanki, Azamgarh, Deoria, Gazipur, Moradabad, Mathura, Sant Kabir Nagar reported a death each.

Lucknow reported a maximum 862 new Covid-19 cases followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar 345 cases, Jhansi 314 cases, Ghaziabad 188, Varanasi 202, Lakhimpur Khiri 223, Prayagraj 136, Meerut 107, Shahjahanpur 181, Gorakhpur 107 and Rae Bareli 110 cases.

In Lucknow, which reported the maximum Covid-19 cases among all districts, Chinhat reported 111 new cases, Aliganj 146, Alambagh 82, Indira Nagar 95, Sarojininagar 84, NK Road 72 and Tudiyaganj 33.

“Lucknow’s total caseload has reached 2,91,090 including 2,673 deaths and 7,603 active cases that are under treatment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the new cases in the state capital, 49 had a travel history while 188 tested positive in sampling under the contact-tracing drive and 241 had mild symptoms and tested positive.

Sharing vaccination data, Prasad said, 14,83,66,961 first doses and 10,48,33,700 second doses had been administered to beneficiaries above 18 years of age. In the 15 to 18 years age bracket 99,73,963 first doses and 93,318 second doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine had been administered.

‘Comorbidity cause of majority of third wave deaths’

The five Covid-19 positive patients who succumbed to the infection in Lucknow on Thursday, included a 58-year-old woman admitted to the SGPGIMS with chronic liver disease (Hep C Positive) and an 87-year-old man suffering from dementia and aspiration pneumonia along with other illness, at Jagrani Hospital, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

The third patient who died was a 48-year-old man suffering from kidney problems for the past three years. He was suffering with hypertension also and was admitted to the SGPGIMS Covid-19 facility after testing positive.

Another 71-year-old man, who was suffering with urinary tract infection and kidney problems for the last one month and was admitted to SGPGIMS, died during treatment. The fifth patient who died was a road-traffic-accident victim. The 26-year-old man was admitted to Medanta Hospital and after testing positive for Covid-19 was shifted to SGPGIMS, where he died during treatment.

Experts said a majority of those who died during the third wave were suffering from some illness. “Such people when test positive for Covid-19 are at a greater risk due to comorbidity. Hence, those suffering from chronic illness such as diabetes, kidney or heart ailments, should take utmost precaution and follow Covid-19 protocols strictly,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.