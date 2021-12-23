UP’s active case count up to 236 as 31 more test positive

LUCKNOW As many as 31 fresh Covid cases took Uttar Pradesh’s active case tally to 236 on Thursday. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported the maximum (11) followed by Ghaziabad (7) and Lucknow (4). Varanasi, Prayagraj and Meerut reported two cases each while Agra, Kanpur and Rae Bareli accounted for one each, according to the state health department.

Till now, UP had reported 1710796 Covid cases and 22,915 deaths. Among the 236 active cases, the maximum -48 were in Lucknow, 41 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 28 in Ghaziabad.

“Lucknow has seen a quick rise in the number of active cases. On December 1, there were 6 active cases and today there are 48,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Four people tested positive for Covid in Lucknow. These included a woman who returned from Kashmir recently. She had cold and cough, after which her samples were tested. Her samples will also be sent for genome sequencing. Another patient, who tested positive, had returned from Rajasthan. Of the total 48 active cases in Lucknow, two were admitted to hospital and the rest were in home isolation.

