UP’s actual budget size may shrink to less than 5 lakh crore

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government may have claimed that the estimated size of its annual budget may reach ₹6 lakh crore in 2021-2022, but its own revised estimates for the year speak otherwise.

It presented an annual budget of ₹5.50 lakh crore and subsequent first and second supplementary budgets ₹7,301.52 crore and ₹8,479.53 crore, respectively in 2021-2022. The revised estimates of receipts and expenditure for the year portray a different picture with indications that the actual budget size may shrink to less than ₹5 lakh crore following adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s economy.

Though a consistent increase has been witnessed in the state government’s receipts in recent months, targets for revenue collection in the first six months of 2021-2022 have not been met. The total receipts have remained 73.9% of the target for the first six months and 35.5% of the annual target for the year.

A close scrutiny of the state government’s own analysis indicated estimated receipts of ₹5,06,181.84 crore in the annual budget for 2021-2022. This included revenue receipts of ₹418340.44 crore and capital receipts of ₹87841.40 crore. Revised estimates indicate the state government’s total receipts to be about ₹469232.86 crore, including revenue receipts of about ₹377946.46 crore and capital receipts of ₹91286.40 crore.

A shortfall of ₹40,393.98 crore in revenue receipts and an increase of ₹3445.00 crore in capital receipts in revised estimates pose a serious challenge. The shortfall includes a deficiency of ₹4501.11 crore in state’s share in central taxes and ₹25995.22 crore in the state’s own taxes.

“The actual estimates of expenditure have, in general, fallen short of budget estimates. But in recent years, the shortfall appears to have widened. For example, in 2020-21 the actual expenditure of ₹378710.67crore was about 26% less than its budget estimate of ₹512860.72 crore. The more worrisome is the fact that total actual expenditure has contracted between 2018-19 and 2020-21.The total actual expenditure was ₹391210.61 crore in 2018-19 that declined to ₹383351.69 in 2019-20 and further to ₹378710.67 crore in 2020-21. This decline in public expenditure is not a good thing as public expenditure, including capital expenditure, has a high multiplier effect in boosting aggregate demand besides augmenting productive capacity,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, economics, Lucknow University.

“The current financial year (2021-22), being an election year, may turn out to be slightly better in terms of meeting the expenditure target but would substantially miss the budgeted amount. There is a need to prepare budget estimates on a more realistic and rational basis. Further, the procedures for sanction and release of grants to various departments should be streamlined and improved upon for timely execution of expenditure programmes as outlined in the budget,” said Tyagi.

In its recent reports, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India too has pointed towards gaps in budgetary estimates and actual receipts and expenditure and suggested that the state government revisits its budgetary methods.

“The finance department should revisit their budgeting methods to make the budget estimates more realistic,” observed the CAG in its recommendation in the report on revenue sector for the year ending March 31, 2019 and tabled in the state assembly on August 18, 2021.

The CAG, in its report on State Finances (for the year ended on March 31, 2020) tabled in the state assembly on December 17, 2021, further observed “Supplementary provisions and re-appropriations should be based on careful assessment and fund requirements. The finance department may advise line departments to improve accuracy in cost estimation of schemes/projects at the time of submitting revised estimates in order to optimize utilization of funds.”

As per estimates presented in the interim budget for 2022-2023, the state government’s estimated receipts will be ₹544836.56 crore. This includes estimated receipts of ₹453097.56 crore in revenue account and ₹91739.00 in capital account. This shows an estimated increase of ₹74818.76 crore in revenue receipts.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking on the second supplementary budget for 2021-2022, presented in the state assembly on December 16, 2021, had said: “When we came here (state assembly) to present our first budget, Uttar Pradesh had a population of 220 million. It’s a state with 250 million population now. We said for a state with 250 million population a budget of ₹2.5 lakh crore or ₹3 lakh crore will not do. The size of our budget should go up and we should mobilise resources of income.”

“Our revenue should be matching. We increased our revenue and the size of state budget. When our government is presenting its last supplementary budget it (size) is about 6 lakh crore. This is ₹6 lakh crore despite adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s economy. The state’s economy, which was the 6th largest in the country, is now number 2. We have been successful in doubling UP’s per capita income. Had previous governments worked at the same pace, UP would have been playing a lead role, not as number 2, but as number 1 economy,” he said.

