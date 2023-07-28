Consistent increase in UP’s income result of planned efforts: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the consistent increase in UP’s annual income was the result of well-planned and coordinated efforts undertaken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gross state domestic product (GSDP) was ₹16,45,317 crore in 2020–2021, and this increased to ₹19,74,532 crore in 2021–2022, depicting a growth of almost 20% in the state, he said. The State Transformation Commission had been created for long-term planning and development of the state and selection/nomination of qualified experts on all crucial positions should be made as soon as possible, said Adityanath.. (File Photo)

In 2022–23, the estimated GSDP is ₹21.91 lakh crore. “This situation is satisfying, and efforts should continue to achieve the goal of making UP a one trillion-dollar economy,” he was quoted in an official release.

The State Transformation Commission had been created for long-term planning and development of the state and selection/nomination of qualified experts on all crucial positions should be made as soon as possible, said Adityanath during a review meeting of the planning department.

He gave necessary directions regarding the promotion of sector-wise potential in the state.

The CM said Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions of the state had immense development opportunities and there was a need to explore these by connecting universities/technical institutions in this important task.

A comprehensive study should be conducted on where and which sectors require effort, and what kind of assistance should be provided. This study report should be compiled in the planning department and used accordingly to include them in the action plan, said Adityanath.

He emphasised that funds for the development of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal should be utilised after considering the multi-dimensional and long-term plans for the regions.

The chief minister also said that all identified districts under the Aspirational District Program had shown excellent performance. According to NITI Aayog’s Champions of Change Dashboard, Uttar Pradesh had six districts among the top 10 districts in the country in May 2023. Balrampur stood first and Siddharthnagar second, while Sonbhadra, Chanduali, Fatehpur and Bahraich secured fourth, fifth, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively, he added.

In terms of sector-specific areas of health and nutrition, UP’s five districts were among the top 10 in the country. Balrampur secured third position, Siddharthnagar fourth, Chandauli fifth, Sonbhadra seventh, and Shravasti eighth.

He said in the education sector, UP had five districts among the top 10 in the country. Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Chitrakoot were on the list securing first, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

In the finance and skill development sector, Uttar Pradesh had two districts among the top 10 in the country. Siddharthnagar stood fifth and Fatehpur secured 10th position. As a result of achieving good ranks in the programme, NITI Ayog also provided additional financial incentives to eight ambitious districts of the state. This effort should continue consistently, said the CM.

He said the Aspirational Development Block Programme was top priority for the state government, and each development block was being closely monitored at the government level. Bishunpura development block of Kushinagar had been the best in overall delta ranking from March 2022 to March 2023.

He said in the sector-wise delta ranking, Majhgawan (Bareilly district) in health and nutrition, Vazeerganj (Badaun district) in education, Bheeti (Ambedkar Nagar district) in agriculture and water resources, Fatehganj (Bareilly district) in finance and skill development, and Sohaon (Ballia district) in infrastructure development secured the first position.

The best development block in the overall delta ranking will receive ₹2 crore, and the top-performing development block in thematic areas will receive financial incentives of ₹60 lakh each.