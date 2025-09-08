Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
UP’s Banda court gives death penalty to man for rape, murder of 3-yr-old

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 09:17 pm IST

The convict, Sunil Nishad, 35, was also fined ₹65,000. District government counsel Vijay Bahadur Singh Parihar said the trial was completed within 58 days

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Monday sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in June this year, terming the case “rarest of rare”.

The court said brutality of the act had “shaken the collective conscience of society” and warranted the severest punishment. (For Representation)
Special Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Mishra said the brutality of the act had “shaken the collective conscience of society” and warranted the severest punishment. The convict, Sunil Nishad, 35, was also fined 65,000. District government counsel Vijay Bahadur Singh Parihar said the trial was completed within 58 days. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses and produced forensic and testimonial evidence that the court found conclusive.

According to the charge sheet, on June 3, 2025, Nishad lured the child to his house under the pretext of buying her a candy. He later sexually assaulted her, concealed her in an ice-box and transported her by bicycle to a forested area near Pardarhpur where she was abandoned.

The child was rescued in a critical condition, admitted first to Banda district hospital and later shifted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur where she died on June 11, 2025.

