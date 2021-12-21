UP’s daughters won’t let previous govts come back to power: Modi

PRAYAGRAJ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the daughters of Uttar Pradesh had decided not to let the previous governments come back to power and said he was confident that “nothing could drag the new UP back to darkness.”

The PM was addressing around 2.73 lakh women beneficiaries of various government schemes during a programme at Prayagraj’s Parade ground where he transferred ₹1,000 crore to the beneficiaries of Kanya Sumangala, BC-Sakhi and Antyodaya schemes. The event was aimed at empowering women at the grassroots level by providing them necessary skills, incentives and resources.

“Five years back, roads of UP had mafiaraj and criminals even held sway in the government. Due to this, women of UP were the biggest sufferers. Mothers and daughters were unable to move around freely, including going to schools or colleges,” said Modi.

“They could not even report crimes at police stations or say anything as there were phone calls in favour of criminals. However, the government of Yogi Adityanath has sent these criminals to their rightful place (read jails),” the PM emphasised.

The PM said: “Now, UP is secure and full of opportunities. I am confident that when we have the blessings of our mothers and daughters, no one can push UP back into darkness. Let us take a pledge from the sacred land of Prayagraj that our state will move ahead and touch new heights,” he added.

Highlighting the works done for the uplift of women, the PM stated that the Union cabinet had taken a decision to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years. “We are making efforts to make this happen as the women want that they should get time to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities. But some people are troubled by this decision,” he said in a veiled attack on the opposition.

Meanwhile, Union cabinet minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Tuesday introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to raise the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years. Earlier, two Samajwadi Party MPs, ST Hasan and Shafiqur Rahman Barq, had slammed the government for bringing the bill to increase the marriage age for women.

During the event, the PM transferred ₹1,000 crore online into the accounts of 1.60 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs), which benefitted over 16 lakh rural women of UP, helping them to be self-reliant and financially independent. This transfer included funds under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, with 80,000 SHGs receiving community investment fund (CIF) of ₹1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving revolving fund of ₹15,000 per SHG.

The PM also remotely made an online transfer of ₹4,000 into the accounts of 20,000 banking correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis) as the first month’s stipend. When BC-Sakhis commence work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of ₹4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through commission on transactions.

Besides, Modi transferred an amount of over ₹20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of life. The total transfer is ₹15,000 per beneficiary.

He said most of the beneficiaries of welfare schemes were those girls who didn’t even have accounts until some time ago. “But now, they have the power of digital banking. The daughters of UP have decided that they won’t let the previous governments come back to power,” added the PM.

The central government had launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign to end female foeticide in the country. As a result of this, the number of daughters increased in many states, said Modi.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for 202 supplementary nutrition (take home ration) manufacturing units in 43 districts of UP. Funded by self-help groups, these units would be constructed at a cost of approximately ₹1 crore per unit. Under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), these units will supply supplementary nutrition to pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and children in 600 development blocks of UP. Rural women will be employed at these plants (each plant will supply 70 metric tonnes of nutritious food every month)

Before coming to the dais, the Prime Minister, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, interacted with the women beneficiaries of welfare schemes, self help groups (SHGs) including banking correspondent-sakhis.

Others present at the event included Union minister of state (ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution) Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union minister of state (ministry of commerce and industry) Anupriya Patel besides UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP cabinet ministers Rajendra Pratap Singh, Sidharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta, Mahendra Singh and others.

Double engine govt working to empower daughters: Yogi

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the double engine government was working relentlessly to empower daughters of the state, without any discrimination.

He said the honour that the country’s women were waiting for since independence was given to them after 2014. “The UP government has done the work of giving respect to every woman of the state. The result of the work done by PM Modi to change the attitude towards half the population is seen by all,” he said.

