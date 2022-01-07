Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP’s first joyride train to start its maiden journey today

The joyride train will run on the 107 km-long meter-gauge route between Mailani (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Bichia (Bahraich) and provide a glimpse of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
The joyride train packed with luxurious, see-through vistadome coaches that would provide passengers a glimpse of the scenic Dudhwa National Park. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s first joyride train on the 107 km-long meter-gauge route between Mailani (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Bichia (Bahraich) via Dudhwa Tiger Reserve will embark upon its first official trip on Saturday.

Officials with NE Railways said train is packed with luxurious, see-through vistadome coaches that would provide passengers a glimpse of the scenic Dudhwa National Park.

The heritage special train (05319\20) that is designed to run on over 100-year-old meter gauge railway line would run thrice a week on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“The train (05319) would depart from Bichia at 1:45pm and reach Mailani at 5:55pm. Similarly, the train (05320) would depart from Mailani at 7am and reach Bichia at 11:30am,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh chief public relation officer (CPRO), NER.

The train was initially flagged off by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a programme organised at Gomti Nagar railway station in Lucknow on Thursday. However, the official run of the train would start from Saturday onwards.

Singh said the fare of the train would be around 265.

As of now, two vistadome coaches that were brought from Mhow Coaching Depot would be attached to the train. Each coach has a seating capacity of 60 passengers.

What makes these coaches different?

The wide glass windows enables passengers to enjoy the scenic view to the maximum. The coaches have the capacity to ply at a speed of 180kmph though they would be operated at a lower speed.

The seats can rotate up to 180 degrees and coaches are equipped with wi-fi connectivity, pantry, modular toilets, LED destination board, multi-tier luggage racks, CCTV cameras and appliances like microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, bottle cooler etc, said the official.

