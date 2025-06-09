UP’s first vintnery tour from June 15, mango wine on menu

LUCKNOW After significant changes in the UP excise policy 2025-26, the state’s first vintnery tour is scheduled to begin in the state capital from June 15. It will be inaugurated by UP excise minister Nitin Agarwal at Maeve Meadery in Mal area of Lucknow. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh are also expected to visit the facility the next day. Visitors can taste the product and also buy from a shop set up on the premises, licence for which has been granted by the government as per the UP Excise Policy 2025-26. (Pic for representation)

Those interested in taking the two-hour tour can book their slots online on the official website of Maeve Meadery. As of now, the tour will be conducted only on Saturdays. It is likely to involve visiting the vineyard, experiencing wine tastings, and potentially learning about the local wine-making process, similar to other winery tours.

Speaking to HT, UP excise commissioner Adarsh Singh said: “We are happy that the first vintnery tour is starting in the state and are hopeful that other wineries will also come to UP, helping both entrepreneurs and farmers in the state. This was also our aim in the UP Excise Policy 2025-2026. Wine is being manufactured from a local produce - mango. Two more wineries are in the pipeline to start such tours, one in Saharanpur and the other in Muzaffarnagar.”

Maeve Meadery founder and horticulturist Madhvendra Deo Singh said: “We had a family property in Mal area, and my late father was very passionate about mango farming. We are creating Mead from honey and fruits and the wine will contain 8-14 percent alcohol. We don’t need grapes for making it...and are not using any artificial colour, aroma or sweetener. We are making wine from fruits, which are available in UP. We are using multi-flower honey and mustard honey which comes from Katarnia Ghat.”

“Mead is being made here from mango, mulberry and mint. The alcohol in mead is naturally generated and does not come from fermentation. We also don’t use ethanol in it,” added Singh.

“Mango-eating, straw weaving, mud bath and tube-well bath competitions will be held on June 15 along with a nature walk. Adults can book the two-hour winery tour and tasting sessions on the website on a payment of ₹500. This tour will happen every Saturday. We are also in talks with UP Tourism regarding the tour,” he said.

The Excise Policy is not only aimed at generating a revenue of ₹63000 crore, but also empowers fruit farmers. The policy has also opened doors for more tourism opportunities as it permits tours of various breweries and wineries in a unique tie-up with the UP tourism department.