The Yogi Adityanath government has taken several innovative measures for overall development of Siddharthnagar, Chitrakoot, and Fatehpur under the NITI Aayog’s aspirational districts programme. UP’s measures helping aspirational districts progress rapidly: Govt

In Siddharthnagar, under the aspirational district programme, the district administration has set up libraries in 560 gram panchayats, encouraging rural children to take more interest in education and helping them learn in new ways.

To reduce mother and infant mortality rates, a ‘war room’ has been established in the district. This war room strengthens healthcare services through regular monitoring and quick action.

The district has also started a training programme in the district jail where inmates are learning stitching skills to help them become self-reliant.

To promote local Kala Namak rice, the district is organising buyer-seller meets which has helped connect farmers to the market and increase both the cultivation area and production of this special rice.

In addition, the Siddharth Fisheries Development Foundation has been formed to support fish farmers with technical and financial help.

In Chitrakoot, the Karvi Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd has opened an organic products shop, giving local farmers a market for their organic produce.

Also, training centres have been set up at the block and nyay panchayat levels to teach farmers and youth about new technologies.

In healthcare, there is a focus on setting up labour rooms and operation theatres in first referral units. The government is also working to ensure 100% availability of medical and paramedical staff.

In Fatehpur district, the prize money given by the NITI Aayog has been used to build smart classes in 10 Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools.

The district has also set up seed banks, home-building initiatives, and soil testing labs. Additionally, the country’s first AI-based breast cancer screening centre has been established in the district.

To improve TB diagnosis, handheld portable X-ray machines have been provided, making health services more accessible.

Under the TB-Free Panchayat campaign, 27 villages have been declared TB-free. These efforts by the Yogi government in aspirational districts have not only strengthened the local economy but have also led to better living standards in rural areas.

According to the state government, innovations have led to the better utilisation of local resources and have brought remarkable improvements in education, healthcare, agriculture, and employment in rural areas.

The best practices and innovations implemented in these districts are now serving as a roadmap to accelerate development across other aspirational districts as well, added the government.