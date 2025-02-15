UP’s new excise policy: Guided tours to wineries soon; fruit farmers set to gain

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26 has not only set an ambitious revenue target of ₹55,000 crore but also opened doors for tourism to breweries and wineries in a unique tie-up with the state tourism department. For representation only: A liquor store (Hindustan Times)

The new policy provides for guided tours of breweries and wineries in the state. The guidelines, however, are likely to be finalised soon.

“The guidelines are being framed for guided tours to breweries and wineries as per the new excise policy. Those of the ages 21 years and above will be allowed to take part in such tours. The state excise department has waived off the excise fee if the fruits to be used by wineries are grown in the state and then wine is also manufactured in Uttar Pradesh,” state excise commissioner Dr Adarsh Singh said.

Sharing more insights on the steps taken by the state government to promote tourism and help farmers through the new excise policy, Singh said: “The tourism department’s jurisdiction is limited to outside breweries or wineries. So, we have tried to align the excise policy with the tourism policy. We have allowed breweries to open a shop on their premises. Liquor tasting has been allowed, but no bars are allowed. We do not allow a shop in the distillery, though it is open for tourism.”

Wine from mangoes in Malihabad

The new excise policy will also help farmers in the mango belt of Malihabad, where a winery is coming up shortly. Mango growers of this belt will benefit as the wine there would be manufactured from mangoes and other fruits. The ICAR’s Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) has also confirmed that two individuals have applied for the licence of the technology to make wine from mangoes.

“Three to four wineries are coming up in Uttar Pradesh. The first, to come up in Muzaffarnagar, has already registered for a brand. Most of the wines are manufactured from fruit and opening new wineries will help farmers involved in fruit farming in the state. A winery is also coming up in Malihabad area which will definitely be a boost for the farmers in the vicinity,” said the excise commissioner.

CISH director T Damodaran also confirmed the development.

“The institute has technology to produce mango wine for which the specific yeast has been developed... However, mango wine is a growing industry and a lot of work has to be done so that it can compete in the market. The varieties need to be screened and researched, and mango research is an expensive affair,” stated Damodaran.