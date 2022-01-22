UP’s R-Day tableau themed on KV Corridor, ODOP

Lucknow/Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26 will primarily be based on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. The tableau will showcase the “cultural revitalisation of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor” and UP’s ODOP (one district, one product) scheme. Last year, UP’s tableau was on the Ram Temple coming up in Ayodhya.

A senior state government official, preferring not to be quoted, said: “The UP tableau’s theme was approved by the tableau committee in New Delhi. This time it’s a dual theme-- Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and ODOP. The tableau is being made in Delhi ahead of the R-Day parade.”

ODOP is the state government’s flagship scheme to promote--nationally and internationally--the traditional, signature crafts and products specific to particular districts such as brass work of Moradabad, woodcraft of Saharanpur and carpets of Bhadohi.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. It has been built in around a 5.5 lakh square feet area. The construction cost of the project is ₹339 crore, while the entire project is worth over ₹700 crore. It has 24 buildings, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple Complex, tourist facility centre, auditorium, cafeteria, virtual gallery, Vedic library, Kashi museum, Bhogshala (sacred kitchen), security hall, a mega meditation platform and seven grand gates. Also, 70 per cent of it will have a green cover. The devotees may also reach KV Corridor by boats. After reaching the KV Corridor gate facing the Ganga, they may reach the KV Temple while walking through the KV Corridor.

Last year, the UP tableau’s theme was the grandeur of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, the temple town’s culture and Ayodhya as a symbol of social-religious harmony. Last year, the tableau had evoked a standing ovation in reverence from many in the audience.

The tableau had showcased Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India and it featured a grand model of the temple, scenes from Ramayan and the new tradition of annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Its title was ‘Uttar Pradesh ki sanskritik dharohar: Ayodhya (Ayodhya: Cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh)’.”