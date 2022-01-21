UP’s total Covid-19 cases cross 19 lakh

Uttar Pradesh’s total Covid-19 caseload crossed the 19-lakh mark on Thursday with 18,554 new Covid-19 cases. However, it was the second consecutive day when more patients recovered than new Covid-19 cases were reported.

UP’s total caseload reached 19,00,457 and 23,000 deaths have been reported till now. During the day 19,328 patients were declared as recovered. Seven patients died including two in Lucknow. Active Covid-19 cases numbered 97,329 in the state with the maximum 17,829 in Lucknow.

“There are a little over 1,300 patients in hospitals. The number of active cases under treatment in hospitals is between one and two percent of the active cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, at a press conference.

“The test positivity rate in the past 24-hours was 7.5%. The overall recovery rate in the state is 93.7%,” said Prasad.

Lucknow and Ghaziabad reported two deaths each, while one death each was reported in Meerut, Prayagraj, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Sonebhadra and Baghpat. Among the new Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported 3,643 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 1,684, Ghaziabad 1,456, Meerut 728, Varanasi 503 and Agra 927.

Lucknow reports two deaths

Two Covid-19 patients died during treatment in Lucknow taking the total number of deaths in the state capital to 2,656 on Thursday.

The patients were under treatment at private hospitals. One of the patients was a 84-year-old man, a native of Juggaur, and was under treatment at a hospital on Faizabad Road. The patient was on oxygen support and was diabetic. The other patient was 42-year-old from IIM Road and was under treatment for a kidney ailment.

Among the new Covid-19 cases, Aliganj reported 530 cases, Chinhat 430, Alambagh 474, NK Road 275, Indira Nagar 252, Sarojininagar 203. “Over 2,100 new cases are male and over 1200 females,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,69,013 Covid-19 cases, of which 2,48,528 have recovered. The recovery rate is 92.38%. Till now 2,656 deaths have been reported in the state capital,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The state capital has 17,829 active Covid-19 cases, the maximum among all districts in the state, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar 8,991 and Ghaziabad 7,448 active cases.