lucknow news

UPSESSB: Applications invited to fill 10 vacant posts

Candidates can visit the website of of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) https://madhyamikshiksha.upsdc.gov.in for more information
The last date for applying for 10 vacant posts of members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) is May 14. (Fiel pic)
Published on May 11, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The department of secondary education has invited applications for the appointment to vacant posts of 10 members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The last date for applying is May 14.

Additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, said that interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their application in room number -135, main secretariat building, section-5 of the secondary education department.

Shukla said that candidates can visit the website (https://madhyamikshiksha.upsdc.gov.in) for more information. Candidates can dial the helpline number -0522-2213199 on any working day between 10 am to 6 pm if they need any assistance in applying to the post or email at upsessbselection@gmail.com.

