UPSESSB: Applications invited to fill 10 vacant posts
The department of secondary education has invited applications for the appointment to vacant posts of 10 members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The last date for applying is May 14.
Additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, said that interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their application in room number -135, main secretariat building, section-5 of the secondary education department.
Shukla said that candidates can visit the website (https://madhyamikshiksha.upsdc.gov.in) for more information. Candidates can dial the helpline number -0522-2213199 on any working day between 10 am to 6 pm if they need any assistance in applying to the post or email at upsessbselection@gmail.com.
Shirdi airport: Passenger traffic crosses 11-lakh mark in April
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray lauded the progress of Shirdi airport on Tuesday as the passenger footfall at Shirdi crossed the 11-lakh mark in April 2022. “Along with Shirdi, other airports in the state should also provide quality service to the flyers, and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited should focus on it,” said Thackeray.
LS Speaker, UP CM to attend inaugural session of orientation prog for new members of assembly
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme proposed for new members of the 18th state assembly here on May 20 and 21, 2022. UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana stated this while speaking to media persons at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the house on Wednesday.
After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts
Mumbai The second heatwave to sweep across interior Maharashtra in two weeks may last up to May 15 in Chandrapur district, Vidarbha meteorological subdivision, as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast issued on Wednesday. However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating, particularly due to isolated rainfall expected over the region under the influence.
Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea: Hearing concludes, court’s decision likely today
VARANASI Hearing on the petition seeking removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajai Kumar, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, concluded in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Wednesday. The court heard the case on Saturday and listed it for hearing on May 9.
Cervical cancer screening training prog launch today in UP
LUCKNOW With an aim to identify cervical cancer cases at an early stage, a training programme to screen patients will be launched for gynaecologists and nurses in UP on Thursday jointly by the National Health Mission and Clinton Health Access Initiative. In the first phase, doctors at district level women hospitals and nurses will be trained by experts.
