UPSESSB takes 11 years to declare principals’ recruitment-2011 results

About 11 years after initiating the recruitment, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), the body responsible for recruiting teachers and principals for over 4500 government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh, finally declared the Kanpur division’s results of principals’ recruitment-2011 on May 2, 2022.

But sadly, for a large number of candidates, who were vying to get appointed to the post of principals, the results have come a bit too late. Many of them have either retired or are on the verge of superannuation.

Among the intermediate schools whose principal recruitment results have been declared include 94 institutions of Kanpur division.

One such aspirant, Nilesh Mishra, was selected as the first preference for the post of principal of Bhartiya Shiksha Sewa Sadan Inter College, Sikanderpur in Kannauj district, retired in July 2021 after a long wait.

Similarly, Avadhesh Pratap Singh, who has been declared selected as the second preference, retired five years back. With no candidate available as the third preference, Bhartiya Shiksha Sewa Sadan Inter College, Sikanderpur, joins the list of many such schools that could not get a regular principal even after an 11-year long wait.

No different is the case of Krishnapal Singh, declared selected as the first preference for Subhash Intermediate College, Naimau in Kannauj.

However, in this case, Singh waited for the results for years and then decided to take voluntary retirement (VRS) on November 30, 2021.

As no other eligible candidate was available as second and third preferences by UPSESSB, this school will also remain without a regular principal after all these years.

Likewise, Rajesh Babu Sachan has been declared selected as the principal of Maharana Pratap Higher Secondary School, Bhadwara in Kanpur Nagar. He will attain the age of superannuation of 62 years on October 5, 2022. The session benefit that will be available to him till March 31, 2023, means that within months the post of principal will again fall vacant in this school as well.

UPSESSB declares principal recruitment results division-wise and started declaring the results after dealing with years of litigations by unhappy applicants in August 2019.

The board since then has declared results of almost all divisions, including Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Basti and Faizabad and in most of the cases, many selected candidates have either retired from service or are on the verge of retirement.

“Result of my district/division came in 2019, and I joined as principal in November 2019—almost nine years after the start of the recruitment process. Sadly, most of my seniors, who too had applied, were not able to join as regular principals and retired from service disappointed owing to this delay,” shared Hari Prakash Yadav, 42, now serving as the principal of Sri Mathura Inter College, Naharpur in Azamgarh district.

“The delay is sad and torturous for all applicants. It is time that a deadline for completing a recruitment process is set by the recruiting bodies and the state government,” he added.

Though no UPSESSB official is ready to comment on this delay, a senior official pleaded helplessness, citing litigations and the time taken by the courts in them.

“We strive to complete the recruitment drives at the earliest, and even the state government pressures us for the same. However, we have no control over the cases filed challenging any aspect of the recruitment and the courts granting a stay in them,” he said.

Teacher MLC (Allahabad Jhansi region) Suresh Kumar Tripathi, however, blamed both the state government and the UPSESSB for the delay.

“The cases get filed when lacunae are left by officials or they fail to properly implement the guidelines. The sufferer is always the applicant. It is high time that remedial measures are taken to avoid litigations and deal with the cases on priority without wastage of time when they do occur,” he added.

