Upset with son’s love marriage, parents hire killers to eliminate daughter-in-law

Upset with the love marriage of their son, who is a sergeant in the Air Force based in Saharanpur, parents allegedly hired an ex-army man to eliminate their daughter-in-law, the police said.

Police have arrested the ex-army man Parvej and his aide Monu on Monday, and raids are being conducted to arrest the sergeant’s father Shravan Rathore and mother Kiran Rathore who hired the contract killers to kill their daughter-in-law Pooja Rathore (28).

Saharanpur SP (Rural) Atul Sharma said that Amrav Singh is posted as a sergeant in Sarsawa Air Force Station. He fell in love with Pooja of Dehradun, and the duo got married in 2018.

Amrav filed a complaint in Sarsawa police station on February 17 that his wife was missing. Two days later, he accused his parents, ex-army man, Parvej and Monu, of killing his wife. Police arrested Parvej and Monu, and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime. They told police that Amrav’s parents hired them to execute the murder. Amrav’s father Shravan is also an ex-army man.

Amrav hails from Bikaner, and his parents told Pooja that they wanted to take her to their parental place to arrange their marriage as per traditions. They then went to Saharanpur from Sarsawa, and from there, they hired a taxi and reached Lakhnaur. As per the plan, Parvej and Monu also joined them.

When they reached Yamunanagar in Haryana, Parvej and Monu strangled Pooja to death and dumped her body in the canal.

After receiving the complaint, police traced the last location of Amrav’s parents and also managed to arrest Parvej and Monu, who confessed to the crime.

Police have also recovered the body from the canal on the identification of the accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem. SP said that Pooja’s jewellery and some cash has also been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

