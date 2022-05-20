Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UPSIDA fast tracks 700 crore SLMG Beverages’ investment in Purvanchal region

A total of 34.48 acres have been allotted to the unit under the fast-track policy of the state, proving the effectiveness of the ‘ease of doing business’ initiative.
SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth 700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 20, 2022 10:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a stalwart in industrial prowess which is evident from the inward investments being made in the state by large conglomerates. Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has witnessed a balanced industrial development across the state, not just in the industrial hubs like Lucknow and Kanpur but also in other districts like Mathura in West, Deoria in East, Pilibit in North and Chitrakoot in South.

Adding another feather in its cap, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is facilitating another mega project by SLMG Beverages. SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth 700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi. Around 34.48 acres of land has been allotted to the unit under the fast-track policy of the state, reflecting the efficacy of the ‘ease of doing business initiative.

In the last 5 years, many mega projects like AB Mauri, Pilibhit, ( 1100 crore investment and 5000 jobs), ACC Ltd, Amethi, ( 50 crore investment and 200 jobs), Berger Paints India Ltd, Hardoi, ( 850 crore investment and 1100 employment), Varun Beverages Ltd, Hardoi, ( 850 crore investment and 560 employment), Shailvis Specialties Ltd, Hamirpur, ( 250 crore investment and 1500 employment) and many other such units have been set up or are being set up.

