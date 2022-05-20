UPSIDA fast tracks ₹700 crore SLMG Beverages’ investment in Purvanchal region
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a stalwart in industrial prowess which is evident from the inward investments being made in the state by large conglomerates. Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has witnessed a balanced industrial development across the state, not just in the industrial hubs like Lucknow and Kanpur but also in other districts like Mathura in West, Deoria in East, Pilibit in North and Chitrakoot in South.
Adding another feather in its cap, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is facilitating another mega project by SLMG Beverages. SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth ₹700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi. Around 34.48 acres of land has been allotted to the unit under the fast-track policy of the state, reflecting the efficacy of the ‘ease of doing business initiative.
In the last 5 years, many mega projects like AB Mauri, Pilibhit, ( ₹1100 crore investment and 5000 jobs), ACC Ltd, Amethi, ( ₹50 crore investment and 200 jobs), Berger Paints India Ltd, Hardoi, ( ₹850 crore investment and 1100 employment), Varun Beverages Ltd, Hardoi, ( ₹850 crore investment and 560 employment), Shailvis Specialties Ltd, Hamirpur, ( ₹250 crore investment and 1500 employment) and many other such units have been set up or are being set up.
SpiceJet Delhi-Shirdi flight diverted to Mumbai; due to bad weather
PUNE Devotees of Sai Baba who boarded SpiceJet flight SG 953 from Delhi to Shirdi were in for a hard time as first the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather at Shirdi airport and subsequently, the same flight which was again to take off from Shirdi to Delhi was cancelled as it was stuck in Mumbai.
HC rejects LU prof’s plea to quash FIR lodged against him
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejected Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant's petition seeking to quash FIR lodged against him in connection with his controversial statement on Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue. The FIR was lodged against Prof Ravi Kant at Hasanganj police station on May 10 on charges of creating enmity between two communities and disturbing social harmony.
Pune district admin forms special squad for vigilance on ‘weekend crowd’ at Bhatghar dam
PUNE After the tragic incident, wherein five women from a family drowned in the backwaters of the Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil on Thursday, the Pune district administration has taken major steps to avoid such incidents in the future and especially on the weekends. Apart from that, the district administration will also install signage boards and barricade certain areas. The Bhatghar dam is around 45 kms away from Pune city.
Row over Indonesian artiste’s programme at Gorakhpur tech university
LUCKNOW Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur on Thursday, alleging that the varsity had “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artiste for a cultural programme organised on the campus. Many teachers and families were present during the said programme, according to the university press release. There was no justification for any kind of demonstration, the press release reads.
Private guards will now enhance security at Pune railway station
PUNE Taking note of the suspicious object found at the Pune railway station last week, and a bid to enhance the security arrangements, the Pune railway division has now decided to deploy additional security personnel in and around the station premises. Apart from the existing Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police which are inadequate for vigilance, now, the railways will hire contract-based security guards.
