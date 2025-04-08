UPSRTC starts drive to recruit 5,000 women conductors across 21 dists

The ten-day employment fair aimed at recruiting women into the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) commenced on Tuesday at multiple centres. Transport minister Dayashankar Singh stated that the fair was initially scheduled for February but was postponed due to the Mahakumbh. Transport minister Dayashankar Singh stated that the fair was initially scheduled for February but was postponed due to the Mahakumbh. (For representation only)

Through these employment fairs being held across 21 districts, the UPSRTC aims to recruit 5000 women as conductors for the state bus fleet. The recruitment drive will begin on April 8 in Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ayodhya, and Varanasi; continue on April 11 in Meerut, Etawah, Hardoi, Devipatan, and Azamgarh; followed by Saharanpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakootdham, Banda, and Prayagraj on April 15; and conclude on April 17 in Noida, Agra, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur. Applicants can also apply online by uploading the required documents through a link that will be made available on the UPSRTC website.

Managing director Masoom Ali Sarwar explained that it would be mandatory for candidates to have certifications and qualifications. “Applicants will be accepted only on the condition that they hold certain qualifications recognised by the state - membership of Uttar Pradesh National Rural Livelihood Mission and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, a National Service Scheme or National Cadet Corp certification, or a Girl Scouts or Guides Institute qualification among them,” he added.

Furthermore, they need to have a basic CCC (course of computer concepts) certificate as well, along with intermediate qualification, he added.

“These employment fairs are being held across so many districts to ensure easier access for women who wish to apply,” said Sarwar, adding that the women conductors will be posted only at depots withing their home districts and will not be required to relocate for employment,” he emphasised.