UPSRTC to invite fresh bids for 18 hi-tech bus stations

LUCKNOW The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will invite fresh bids again to find suitable private companies to build 18 hi-tech bus stations-cum-commercial complexes in various cities in public-private partnership mode.

The passengers’ lounge at Alambagh bus terminal in Lucknow. (File Photo)

This time, the bids will be invited with further relaxation in terms and conditions to attract developers, according to UPSRTC additional managing director Annapurna Garg.

The committee of secretaries headed by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday gave its consent to the proposal for floating fresh tenders for 18 bus terminals.

Principal secretary (transport) L Venkateshwarlu said, “The UPSRTC will soon invite fresh bids for the development of 18 hi-tech bus stations in various cities in the state after the committee of secretaries gave clearance in this regard in a meeting.”

“On the basis of suggestions received in the pre-bid conference recently, we have decided to make terms and conditions more attractive so that we find suitable partners to develop our remaining 18 bus stations,” said Garg.

Two modern bus stations are proposed to be developed in Lucknow (Amausi and Charbagh) and Agra (Transport Nagar and Idgah) and one each in Ghaziabad, Mathura, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Bulandshahr, Garmukteshwar, Bareilly and Rae Bareli.

In April-May, the UPSRTC invited bids with relaxed terms for the development of 23 bus stations, but the proposals were received only for five of them. The LoI was issued to two developers - the Omax Ltd and the AG Enterprises who will develop bus stations in Kaushambi (Ghaziabad), Vibhutikhand (Lucknow), Civil Lines (Prayagraj), Old Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad) and Agra Fort (Agra). The UPSRTC was believed to have signed agreements for only three of the five bus stations so far.

The corporation had been trying to develop more bus stations in PPP mode at different locations in the state since the inauguration of the modern Alambagh bus station (Lucknow) in June 2018.

“The corporation has invited bids for 23 bus stations several times in the past after making the terms more attractive each time, but has been able to get developers for only five bus stations so far,” said a senior official.

