UPTET now on January 23, results on February 25

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, which was cancelled on November 28 due to paper leak, will now be held on January 23, 2022, said a senior basic education department official. The result will be declared on February 25, he added.

The examination would be conducted in two shifts: 10am to 12.30pm for primary level teachers and 2.30pm to 5pm for upper primary level teachers.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Undersecretary Dharmendra Mishra, in a missive sent to secretary, examination regulatory authority (ERA), Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, on Wednesday has conveyed this state government decision granting approval to a proposal sent by ERA in this regard on December 10.

The missive, the copy of which is with HT, also informs ERA to ensure re-verification of pre- decided examination centres by the respective district level committees by December 22 and forward the list of the centres to National Informatics Centre (NIC) by December 27.

The missive says the admit card of the candidates will be uploaded on the designated website on January 12, 2022 and the attendance sheet bearing scanned photographs of the candidates will be made available to the examination centre superintendent by January 17, 2022.

The question paper and OMR sheet (answer sheet) will be sent to respective district headquarters to be kept under double lock on January 20, 2022. After the examination, OMR sheet in a sealed bundle will be received from all districts at the office of secretary, ERA on January 25, the order reads.

ERA will release the answer key of the examination on January 27 and the aspirants will have the opportunity to register their online objections to it by February 1. The special committee will go through the objections on February 21 and publish the final answer keys on February 23.

After evaluation of the answer sheet based on the amended answer keys, the result will then be declared on February 25.

UPTET for the primary level was to be held at 2,554 centres across UP between 10am and 12.30pm followed by test for upper primary level from 2.30pm to 5pm at 1,754 centres on November 28. A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 candidates were registered for in the second shift. However, the state government cancelled the examination after the recovery of question papers from more than 26 people arrested in five districts of the state hours before the exam.

UPTET exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 1-5. On the other hand, UPTET Paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 6-8.

Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode as pen-and-paper based tests.