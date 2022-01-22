UPTET on Sunday: STF put on alert

UP police special task force (STF) has been put on alert in view of UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) scheduled on Sunday, said senior police officials here on Saturday.

The exams were cancelled earlier on November 28, 2021 after the question papers were leaked.

The STF had exposed the questions paper leak racket after arrest of over 50 people from different districts across the state between November 27 and December 7. In the case, the state government had suspended Sanjay Kumar Upadhyaya, the then secretary of Prayagraj-headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA) responsible for conducting the exam. Upadhyaya was later arrested by the STF for negligence and connivance in the entire episode.

A senior police official at DGP headquarters said “The STF is vigilant and its multiple teams are already camping in different districts to ensure that nobody could compromise the examination process either by leaking question papers or by making proxy candidates to appear for real candidates.”

The official added that the STF was also keeping a tab on those involved in providing copying facilities in the exam.

He said the police officials at district level have also been asked to remain vigilant and ensure foolproof security at examination centers lying in their jurisdiction areas.

The official said the UP police were giving its full cooperation to the examination regulatory authority officials to carry out the exam in hassle-free and fair manner.