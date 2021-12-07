UPTET question paper leak: Answers key prepared in Lucknow, shared on WhatsApp

So far, 39 people had been arrested in connection with the UPTET paper leak case while the involvement of at least 10 others has surfaced in the matter

: Investigations into the UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET) question paper leak case has revealed that the solvers’ gang had prepared and printed the answers key of all the sets of question papers in Lucknow and then shared it with the other gang members on WhatsApp, said police official’s privy of investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police official, requesting anonymity, said the preparation of those involved in compromising question papers, solving it and preparing its key (questions with answers) in printed form suggests that the gang had received all the sets of question paper much before the exam.

He said the answer key was prepared for four different sets of the question paper which had the same questions but with different serial numbers.

He said the investigations have revealed that two members of the solver gang stayed in Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh hotel and managed everything from there. He said the two key gang members had reached the Lucknow hotel on November 24 itself, and thereafter they received the question papers. He said they then got all four sets of the question paper solved in written form. Later, they printed all the questions and their answers before sharing them with other members, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said the answer key was printed in a travel agency office in Lucknow. He said the agency owner and his employees were questioned in the matter, but they were not aware of the fact that it is UPTET answers keys as the solver gang members had told that it is school work of their kids.

So far, 39 people had been arrested in connection with the paper leak case while the involvement of at least 10 others has surfaced in the matter. The UP STF had arrested 34 people while five others have been arrested by the local police unit in Basti district.

As many as eight different FIRs have been registered in different districts in this matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government had to cancel the UPTET-2021 scheduled on November 28 after the paper leak came to the fore following the arrests and recovery of question papers from some of them hours before the exam on November 27. A total of 19,99,418 examinees were supposed to take the UPTET scheduled in two shifts at 2,736 centres across 75 districts of UP.